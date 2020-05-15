The 2020 McCracken County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, a representative of the board of directors told The Sun on Thursday.
“We are saddened to make this difficult decision and most importantly, we are saddened that this means we will not be able to distribute thousands of dollars to our local charities this year,” said Mark Ryan, a McCracken County Fair board member. “The health and safety of our attendees and volunteers was definitely one of the deciding factors.”
This year’s fair — the 59th in McCracken County history — was set for June 22-27. The board is now working to begin planning next year’s fair.
For updates as they occur, visit the fair’s social media channels or www.mccrackencountyfair.com.
