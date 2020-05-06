The McCracken County Fiscal Court continued hammering out its budget Tuesday, holding a videoconference workshop to hear presentations on the McCracken County Regional Jail and the coroner’s department.
County leadership has been asking its department heads to present budgets that are “austere and completely flat from last year,” Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said at the top of the meeting.
Doolittle has been encouraging conservatism in budgeting as the county works to plan around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making very minimal changes to things … on the spending side of the budget,” he explained. “This budgeting cycle will be unlike any other we’ve ever seen because the financial effect of it will fall largely into the next fiscal year because of quarterly cycles for payroll tax collection and other occupational taxes.”
In terms of appropriations, Doolittle told the Sun, “(the jail) is the single biggest department at over $7 million,” accounting for around a quarter of McCracken’s estimated operating budget of $28 million.
Overall, the jail’s proposed budget appropriation is increasing 2.5% to a total of $7,18,831. This is to cover slight rises in equipment costs as well as a nearly 9% bump in administrative costs like social security, retirement funds and insurance costs.
A planned 2.3% cost of living adjustment for jail staff also will go into effect, though it will not raise the jail’s appropriation due to an overestimate in this year’s budget.
The coroner’s department budget will remain exactly the same as the current fiscal year at $131,429. Even with the effects of COVID-19, Coroner Amanda Melton has been suitably outfitted, she said.
“We actually already had a surplus of supplies, so that was handy when it was time to stock up on PPEs actually,” Melton told the court. “We had enough that the state had given us over the years that we were able to distribute some to other places.”
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is feeling financially frustrated at this point in the budgeting process.
“I felt like we were on the rebound and that the fiscal court made some strong moves … had (COVID-19) not come we would be in a stronger position and replenishing our reserves,” he said.
The next budget workshop will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be viewed via the McCracken County Fiscal Court’s YouTube account.
•••
Doolittle and Clymer addressed comments in the fiscal court’s audit, which was released by the state Monday, in an interview with the Sun later that day.
Of the eight comments in the audit, four were addressed to the court itself and the other half to the jail.
The comments directed at the jail were largely transition issues from when Jailer David Knight took office after the resignation of Tonya Rae in late 2018. These practices, Doolittle said, have also been corrected. One comment — unrelated to the transition — regarded the use of vehicles purchased using canteen funds. It suggested keeping logbooks on how those vehicles were used. The county will do that from now on.
The auditor found issue with the court’s internal controls over cash processes and financial reporting, its segregation of duties over receipt collection, its cash transfer process and a lack of control over a third-party administrator. Each of these, Doolittle noted, is an issue that has been addressed and shouldn’t be a problem moving forward.
Some were repeat issues from the previous two fiscal years’ audit — which were received late and simultaneously last summer due to the previous court’s inaction.
“By the time we got (the 2017 and 2018 audits) it was most of the way through fiscal year 2019,” Doolittle said. “We corrected most of the (comments) we could to the auditor’s liking, but we predicted at that time that some of these would be multi-year problems before we cycled out of them.
“I thought the cleanup of these would take longer, but I’m satisfied that we’re making good progress with our financial record keeping.”
Clymer, too, is happy with the progress and credits Treasurer Pamela Thompson with helping steady the ship.
“(She) came into an incredibly difficult, demanding position. She not only was doing the treasurer’s job but she was handling the human resources duties for the county … to learn that on the fly and not have had an audit for a couple years … that’s quite a challenge. I’m extremely proud of the job that she’s done and we’re very lucky to have her.”
