The McCracken County School Board scheduled graduation day for May 22 at its meeting Tuesday.
That was the original graduation date for the Class of 2020, but the board’s move helps to stabilize the school year, should the threat of COVID-19 diminish faster than expected, and provides optimism for McCracken students.
“If things get back to regular, then the date is set,” Superintendent Steve Carter said. “If it doesn’t get back to regular, we can move it accordingly. We’ll probably know more by April.
“At some point, we will have a ceremony for our seniors.”
Carter said the high school always sends a recommendation for the graduation date, and that date was sent before the outbreak of COVID-19.
“If we’re able to complete the school year on time and maintain that, we will,” he said.
MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland told the board that should it happen, the ceremony would take place at 7:30 p.m. at Marquette Stadium, weather permitting.
