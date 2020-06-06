Two separate McCracken County traffic stops netted several drug arrests this week.
A little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, McCracken County deputies and drug detectives pulled over a blue Hyundai Elantra for alleged registration violations, on Bridge Street.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said, the passenger of the vehicle, Joshua L. Smith, 42, of Broadway Street, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle also revealed a methamphetamine smoking pipe, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities believe that during the traffic stop, driver Amanda L. Alvey, 41, of Broadway Street, gave the alleged meth to Smith to hide.
Both Smith and Alvey were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
At about 1 p.m. Friday, McCracken deputies and drug detectives stopped a red 2006 Honda Civic for alleged traffic violations, in the 600 block of Oaks Road.
During the course of the traffic stop, driver Jamie D. Langston, 39, of Butler Lane, was allegedly found to be in possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe, which investigators said contained methamphetamine.
The front seat passenger, Raeann D. Naughton, 29, of Calvert City, was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of both marijuana and meth, along with items of drug paraphernalia, such as digital scales containing illegal drug residue, the sheriff’s office said.
Two backseat passengers, Richard “Chance” Sidener, 31, of Husband Road, and Jacob E. Feltner, 19, of Paducah, were allegedly found to be in possession of meth. The sheriff’s office also alleges that Feltner was in possession of marijuana wax, Suboxone, and a marijuana wax smoking device.
All four were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. Once at the jail and during a more thorough search, deputy jailers allegedly located two baggies of meth concealed on Langston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.