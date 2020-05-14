A 5-month-old female in McCracken County has been confirmed as having COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department reported Wednesday.
She was one of four confirmed cases in McCracken County and one in Ballard County on Wednesday, the health department said.
The others in McCracken are a 30-year-old female, a 32-year-old female and a 54-year-old male. The one in Ballard County is a 42-year-old female.
As of Wednesday, McCracken County had 79 people that tested positive for COVID-19. Ballard had nine, Carlisle County three, Hickman County five and Fulton County one, the health department said. There have been 50 recoveries and two deaths in McCracken, seven recoveries in Ballard, one recovery and one death in Carlisle, and one recovery in Hickman.
Additional details about these individuals cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws, the health department said.
“We believe the risk to the general public is slowly increasing as this situation evolves, and we will continue to communicate with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), KDPH (Kentucky Department for Public Health) and the people of McCracken County,” said Kent Koster, public health director of the Purchase District Health Department.
