EDDYVILLE — The War on Carp continues in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has secured some $25 million for that purpose.
The funding was renewed, matching the same amount in the federal government’s budget of the previous year, all according to Lyon County Judge-executive Wade White’s recent post on the War on Carp Facebook page.
These funds supplement an additional $45 million through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which will aim at barriers and other ways to stop the movement of carp, White noted in his post.
“Thanks to Sen. McConnell, at least 10 projects must take place on the Tennessee and Cumberland river watersheds, including Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley,” White wrote.
White stated that he actively gathers documents “to show where and how this money will be spent to combat Asian carp in all states and give a report back to the people, as we go along.” He added, “It will be a slow process.”
McConnell’s legislation creates a new Asian carp pilot program the Army Corps will administer. It ensures that up to 10 projects must be deployed in the Cumberland or Tennessee river watersheds, which would include Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. The legislation also directs the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prioritize its work in those watersheds, which include both lakes.
“Sen. McConnell remains committed to western Kentucky,” White said. “He understands the impact Asian carp are having on our waterways and with his experience and effectiveness, secured critical funding to finish what he started.”
The Lyon County Judge-executive added, “By returning this money to western Kentucky, Sen. McConnell is guaranteeing that our ability to enjoy and earn a living on our waterways will be protected for years to come. Sen. McConnell refused to accept the devastating effect these fish were having and continues to champion efforts against them that will benefit us all. He’s more than my friend, he’s the strong leader we need who’s getting the job done for Kentucky.”
At McConnell’s request, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service deployed the advanced “Unified Method of Fishing” in 2020. It involves corralling Asian carp into one location via electronic technology and extracting the fish from the water with specialized nets. That technique has been successful in controlling Asian carp populations abroad. The U.S. Geological Survey successfully has deployed it in Missouri and Illinois.
— Herald Ledger
