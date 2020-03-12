Mayoral candidates George Bray and Richard Abraham took time at Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting to voice concerns about the indoor recreation/aquatic center project in Noble Park, regarding its funding and the Friends of the Parks Paducah organization. Mayor Brandi Harless later defended the nonprofit on social media.
There wasn’t a standing-room-only crowd like the Feb. 25 meeting, but many attendees Tuesday wore red shirts and/or small red ribbons in an apparent silent protest of the project, according to the public Facebook group, Citizens Against the Paducah Aquatic Center. The proposed two-story, approximately 61,000-square-foot facility is under design by Nashville-based Lose Design and expected to go out for bid this year, ahead of a fall 2020 construction start.
It’s budgeted at approximately $20 million.
City officials voted Feb. 25 against commissioner Abraham’s resolution to postpone bids until March 2021, and Bray held a news conference the same day to address the project. He reiterated some of those sentiments Tuesday, asking the commission to pause it and take steps to reunite the community.
“Over the last few months, I’ve made it my goal to talk to, listen and consider the opinions of Paducah citizens everywhere on the issues that are important to each of them,” Bray said, during public comment time.
“I have literally been inundated with negative sentiment on the proposed aquatic center. I personally walked knocking on doors, canvassing voters this past Saturday and not one voter I reached was in favor of the aquatic center in its current form. It is all anyone wanted to talk about.”
He said the commission voted Aug. 27 to approve an agreement for the facility’s design and, less than six months later, the community is “deeply divided.” The roughly $1.1 million design and construction management agreement was approved 4-0 with Commissioner Gerald Watkins absent.
Bray is supportive of Abraham’s idea to postpone project bids.
“I’m not in any way against a wellness center if it is planned more responsibly, in a businesslike manner and funded differently, specifically with a public-private partnership,” he continued. “At this moment, we are missing the most necessary ingredient for success — a more responsible plan for financing.”
He suggested pausing to do work, including allowing Friends of the Parks to raise money for an endowment to help offset future costs and getting investment dollars committed by partners. Friends of the Parks plans to raise $10 million over five years to help with future parks improvements and with the facility’s longterm maintenance.
“Let’s get some seed money in the bank before we take any bids for this project,” he added. “Once we agree on a go-forward plan, it allows the process of raising money to take place in an environment that provides more stability and confidence for potential investors and partners of the project. It also allows the election process, the upcoming election process to take place, so that the mayor and city commissioners, whoever they may be, have time to sort through the next steps of the project.”
Regarding this project, Abraham voted in favor of awarding a design agreement last August and, later in November, voted against raising insurance premium tax by 1% (effective July 1) and issuing up to $22 million in general obligation bonds. In January, Abraham proposed redirecting $20 million from bond sales to stormwater infrastructure projects.
In his comments Tuesday, Abraham brought up several topics like the skate park and Boundless certified playground at Noble Park, citing them as examples where there was startup funds for projects.
“With the skate park, the folks that wanted to get that project going was told that you need to raise $100,000,” he said. “You raise $100,000, we’ll come back and we’ll start construction on it. They did. They raised the money. We put it in. The Boundless playground — those folks — they raised all their money. They raised it all and what we did was we took care of the surface, so if a kid falls, it’s no big deal. They won’t hurt themselves. So, that was something that we had done.”
He also cited information from recent media coverage regarding the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Center in Effingham, Illinois, and Paducah’s project. City representatives visited Effingham as part of their due diligence on the project.
“I didn’t make that trip — but (the article) gave a pretty good history of that aquatic center, recreational center, wellness center and how that came to be,” he said. “And as I was reading that article, I’m thinking, ‘Well this thing had legs.’ The private sector stepped up and donated a lot of money. I think it was like $9 million and then other folks jumped in, so now I know Illinois is a little different than Kentucky, when it comes to municipalities. I think the parks department is an entity of their own up there and they can do some things.
“When we’re talking about this project, it seems like we’ve been in such a hurry to get this done. The private sector that we’re trying to partner with, as of today, hasn’t raised the money they said they were going to raise and I hope they do, but so far, that hasn’t happened.”
Abraham also voiced concerns that the city wouldn’t get a say in how Friends of the Parks’ funds are used and that the city’s involvement could put a “wet blanket” on the fundraising initiative, noting that’s happened in the past.
“We’ve already floated the bonds,” he said. “We’ve got those. We’ve sold those. We’re committed on this thing. It’s going on, so I’m wondering if the same thing isn’t happening here with the $10 million dollars promised, when that will come. Is it still an urgency to go out and be aggressive and raise that money because the project is going forward with the majority of the board voting for it? It’s going to happen and if the $10 million dollars isn’t raised, the quote in the paper, was ‘Well, how is it going to be paid for?’ It’ll come out of the general fund. I don’t think any of us want that to happen.”
In response, Harless later posted on her Facebook page, where she defended the project and organization.
“I have always said if I have to run a negative and false campaign, I don’t want to run,” she said in the post. “I am sad to see my opponents misleading our community with false or limited information just to capture a few votes.”
She also shared a few thoughts, calling the project “financially solid.”
“If it wasn’t, investors wouldn’t have bought the bonds and the S&P would not have given us such a high rating,” she said, referring to the city’s AA- Standard and Poor’s rating.
“The endowment from a local nonprofit was never meant to ‘make or break’ the financial solvency of the project. It’s purpose is to provide additional support should it ever be needed and should the funds be available. Relying on it has never been the plan. The volunteer members of that board are smart, motivated and will definitely raise big dollars for this community project (and others). To keep cutting them down is negative and unnecessary.”
On Wednesday, The Sun reached out to Friends of the Parks for information about its fundraising.
President Amanda Esper said the organization is independent of all other entities and it’s “truly raising money for the betterment of this great city.”
“We are not discussing what we have raised at this time,” Esper told The Sun. “We will have a press release coming out in the next two days.”
