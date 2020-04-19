The COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertainty about many things, including major city projects like the indoor recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park.
In the past year, Paducah city officials moved forward with the approximately $20 million recreation/aquatic center that’s under design by Nashville-based-firm Lose Design. The roughly 61,000-square-foot design includes a competition size pool, walking/jogging track and more features. The city sold about $20 million in bonds this January and got proposals from management companies, ahead of a potential fall construction start.
Mayor Brandi Harless anticipates a delay for the project.
“First and foremost, it is definitely delayed because we have committed to not making any decisions while we’re under this pandemic situation, so it is delayed,” she told The Sun. “I think by now we would’ve probably already hired a management company if we had not been in this crisis, so yes, it is delayed. That is definitely true.
“The second (part) of that is around the financial piece and, in my opinion, we will not have the kind of data and information that we need to be making this decision about moving forward or not, and whether we have the financial capability to move forward, until we have more data from real-life revenue.”
City Manager Jim Arndt reported this week that the city projects a reduction in revenue streams due to COVID-19, such as payroll tax and business license revenue. The city could have an estimated $2.8 million budget shortfall in fiscal 2020’s fourth quarter and an estimated $5 million shortfall in the coming fiscal year, prompting measures to freeze or limit spending.
Arndt said the recreation/aquatic center is still under design, while the city pushed back its decision on a management company until the commission can meet in public and it still has “due diligence” on that.
Harless reiterated the city is serious about not taking action on the project at this time.
“We will not be taking votes at the commission level to move that project forward and, what those votes would look like, would be hiring a management company, would be putting bid documents out for construction,” she said. “Those things are not going to happen — No. 1, while we are still in video-only meeting mode and No. 2, until we have an opportunity to really understand what the projections of the revenue and the financial situation of the city government is.”
TIF District and City Block project
The city also has its planned Tax Increment Finance district on the horizon, which is billed as a development tool that generates TIF-eligible tax revenues. It’s waiting for final state approval to establish a TIF district in downtown, which could happen this summer.
The TIF district is related to a proposed City Block project on Second and Broadway, involving a boutique hotel, mixed-use residential and commercial space, open green space and parking. It authorized a 12-month preliminary development agreement in April 2019 with Louisville developer Weyland Ventures. The city’s been negotiating terms for a development agreement in recent months, but Arndt noted that’s been pushed back.
As far as Harless has heard, the TIF hasn’t been delayed.
“The City Block project is directly connected to the TIF and, so far, we have not been given any indication that our TIF application is being delayed,” Harless said. “We understand that the analysis is continuing — they hired (a) third party company to do their own economic analysis of our application — from what I understand that’s all still happening at the state level. ...
“Now on the City Block project, that’s going to require a conversation, of course, with the developer. Are they still financially whole? Did they get impacted by this situation? Are they still looking to invest?”
She added there won’t be votes about City Block project until normal operations resume when the city can allow public comment.
Mayoral candidates weigh in
The Sun contacted Commissioner Richard Abraham and businessman George Bray about the projects and financial situation, as they’re running for mayor, along with Harless. The three-way primary is June 23.
Abraham emailed a statement that said the city doesn’t need to go into more debt if possible and the city, like others, is in uncharted territory with this emergency. He believes $20 million in bonds for the recreation/aquatic center could help, referencing a potential impact on payroll tax and business license revenue.
He expressed concern that interest income on the bonds will be less than expected due to market changes.
“We have financial obligations with the Collective Bargaining Units, we have obligations to provide essential services for the city, we have obligations to our employees,” he stated. “It could even be considered, by some, premature to close the pool and spray parks. I have been asked if we are closing it because of the danger of spreading the COVID virus or were they closed because of financial stress.
“The aquatic center and the City Block project, in my opinion, are not classified as essential services, at this time. Using what is in our hands, (the 20-plus million) to help us meet all these shortfalls is the most wise and healthy stance, for the city, we have at our disposal.”
Meanwhile, Bray thinks nobody really knows what the economy will do.
“I think the city has the responsibility to say we don’t know really what’s going to happen here in the future and we are not going to put this city at risk or in any financial responsibilities until we know exactly how things are going to play out,” he said.
Bray spoke about the recreation/aquatic center, TIF district and City Block project.
He noted the “jury is still out” about TIF tax revenue as the state is in a different situation and City Block project’s developer is the entity that’s primarily putting money up, while the recreation/aquatic center involves city tax revenue and bonds.
“That above all other projects — we should definitely take a pause and say, even though we have money in the bank that does not mean that we have to spend it,” he said. “There’s plenty of other things to spend that money on if the economy really does go negative on us and, if the economy goes negative on us, and the city’s tax revenues go down significantly, then pausing would definitely be the smart thing to do, the right thing to do and take a look at that.”
