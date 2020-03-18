A Mayfield man died Tuesday in an incident at a grain bin in Graves County east of Mayfield.
Just after 11 a.m., Mayfield and Graves County first responders were sent to a farming operation on Ky. 1710 near the intersection with Ky. 58 and were told that a man was trapped in a grain bin.
Crews from the Graves County Rescue Squad, Mayfield Fire Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management, Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance Service all responded.
The preliminary investigation indicated that an employee of the farming operation — Adolfo Garcia, 44 — had gotten inside of the 80,000-bushel grain bin that was partially full of corn while trying to dislodge a portion of grain that was stuck.
A witness and co-worker said that as that portion of grain dislodged, a large amount of grain collapsed on the victim.
Emergency crews — including several area farmers with semis, tractors and offloading equipment — arrived to assist in rescue efforts. Several pieces of farm machinery needed in the rescue attempt were escorted through Mayfield by the Mayfield Police Department.
Crews were eventually able to free the victim at 2:43 p.m., but Graves County Coroner Brad Jones determined that the victim was deceased. An autopsy was scheduled.
Garcia is survived by his wife and five children, ranging in age from 5 to 20.
