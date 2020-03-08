Mayfield High School’s Riley Sheridan has been named as a finalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), Sheridan met all requirements to advance to finalist standing in the competition. In order to progress from semifinalist to finalist, Sheridan and school officials had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included an essay along with his “academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and other awards achieved.”
In addition to being named a National Merit Scholar Finalist, Sheridan has also been named as a University of Kentucky Rising Scholar and is a valedictorian candidate. As a member of the MHS academic team, Sheridan has won numerous Governor’s Cup Awards. He is active in Beta Club, Interact Club, and Key Club, serves as Mayfield-ATC FBLA Historian, and is a Mayfield Rotary Club Student of the Month. Sheridan was also a member of the MHS Saxophone Quartet and marching band, where he was a featured soloist. He can currently be found working with the MHS Drama Club as an audio engineer and technician.
Mayfield High School Principal Billy Edwards praised the Sheridan for the accomplishment, “Riley is one of the top students that we have ever had here at Mayfield High School. He is not only a great student that seeks out leadership positions but is a role model for his peers. He has always sought out challenges and taken challenging courses.” He added, “The sky is the limit when it comes to what he wants to do with his future after high school. We are blessed to have Riley here at Mayfield High School.”
The National Merit Scholarship Program “honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.” All finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2020. The selection of 7500 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more than 15,000 finalists is now in progress.
Riley Sheridan is the son of Dr. Donise Sheridan, Adam Elliott and the late Dr. Jim Sheridan.
