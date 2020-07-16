Her 12-year-old self is understandably divided between horse rides and water park slides. But Asialyn Wall’s heart is firmly connected to the horses, volunteers, staff and mission of Cassidy’s Cause.
After her negotiations of riding or playing in the water, Wall, who is autistic, posed alongside Toby, a therapy horse in training, for a quick photo. Her time taking part in the therapeutic riding program, however, goes back to when she was 3½ years old.
Her mother, Kristal, said Asialyn has fine- and gross-motor skill delays and a speech delay. But through her horse riding, she has become more verbal and has improved her interpersonal skills and core strength.
The goal of Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, located on Clinton Road between Melber and Lone Oak, is to help expand skills and developmental areas of individuals with physical or mental disabilities through interactions with horses. Dara Triplett is program director and co-founder. Her daughter, Cassidy, who passed away in 2004 from Tuberous Sclerosis at 9, was an equestrian and the inspiration behind the program.
Triplett explained the program isn’t just riding horses, but also learning how to care for them which adds to the focus, responsibility and skills of each rider in the program. She ran down a list of benefits from learning how to groom and tack a horse to simulating the movements of the horse to gain muscle memory for walking patterns.
For riders with autism and a sensory processing disorder, like Asialyn has, Triplett said the rhythmic gait of a horse can also help with brain stimulation and communication.
“Their brains go really, really fast and when you put them on a horse and get the movement on the horse, it slows those brain patterns down so they can actually communicate,” Triplett said. “They learn how to communicate with their horse, they learn how to communicate with their side walker, they learn how to communicate with their horse leader, and they learn how to follow directions.”
Kristal Wall, who lives in Mayfield, said the mammoth size of the riding horses is one aspect of the program Asialyn loves. They even have a Great Dane dog, which Asialyn considers her “mini horse.”
“The bigger, the better the horse,” Wall said. “She likes watching their feet. She likes seeing the motion of the horse.”
Cassidy’s Cause began in 2014 and has grown from a small staff and group of volunteers and horses to five full-time employees, three part-time instructors, adult and junior volunteers who help the riders and care for the 20-plus horses on the sprawling facility with an indoor riding area, stables, paddock and offices.
“It takes seven days a week to run this and takes over 140 volunteer hours a week to help us,” added executive director and co-founder Angie Jackson. She credits a dedicated donor base and volunteers to help Cassidy’s Cause function with its approximate $180,000 annual budget.
“It’s a blessing, but it’s also expensive,” she said. “It’s so exciting and such a thrill to watch a rider come into a session on day one and by the time eight weeks are up, they’re no longer afraid of the horse. They can steer the horse, the basic caring of the horse.
“A lot can’t play football or basketball, don’t play soccer but they can ride a horse,” Jackson said. “It’s the one thing their family can watch them do. This is their sport. To watch that is very rewarding and worth every reason why we’re here.”
Like many other not-for-profit organizations, Cassidy’s Cause has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with reduced participation and funding. Development and Marketing Director Mollie Sawyer said they have participated in Barbecue on the River in Paducah and started a BBQ Barn Bash last year with music, food and games to help in fundraising.
Currently, they are participating in the annual Community Foundation of West Kentucky Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities that runs through Aug. 31. The challenge will match donations raised by organizations, such as Cassidy’s Cause, up to $10,000.
Along with maintaining the program and facilities, program support goes to improve people’s lives. Wall called the staff, volunteers and four-legged therapists “family” of her and Asialyn’s.
“They know all the ins and outs of her and when she needs to be pushed and when to hold off,” Wall said. “Her communication has improved, her interpersonal relationship have improved.”
And her confidence in the face of fear, as well. Wall said Asialyn took a fall last year and has had some anxiety. But on her horse and getting a pace set, it is another hurdle she has overcome.
“Once she does a trot, she’s so proud of herself and how she was able to push through that fear and do it.”
To learn more about Cassidy’s Cause, the academy and facility, and support, visit cassidyscause.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.