MAYFIELD — A Mayfield man who had acted in numerous TV and film projects, including an Emmy Award-winning cable comedy series and a horror movie filmed in Graves County nearly three years ago, fatally shot himself after reportedly shooting and injuring a woman Tuesday, police said.
In a news release Wednesday, Mayfield Police Department Chief Nathan Kent stated Hagen Mills, 26, had shot himself and died at the scene on South 10th Street.
The other victim, 34-year-old Erica Price, was reportedly taken to Jackson Purchase Medial Center after being shot in the arm and chest, then later transported to an Evansville, Indiana, hospital, according to media sources.
Kent had previously stated that around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Mayfield police officers, Graves County sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a 911 call that a woman had been shot at a home on South 10th Street.
Upon arriving at the house, Price was outside and able to tell officers that Mills was inside the house and had shot himself.
Kent said the investigation determined that Price’s mother and daughter, whom she shared with Mills, had been held in the residence until Price returned home. When she entered the home, Mills shot her before turning the gun on himself.
Neither Price’s mother nor daughter was physically injured during the incident.
News of Mills’ death drew attention from media in New York, California and Europe. He had been in the pilot episode of “Baskets,” which starred Zach Galifianakis and Louis Anderson and earned four Emmy Awards from 2016-18. Mills had also acted in the crime comedy “Swedish Dicks” and portrayed Buck Barrow, the brother of Clyde Barrow, in the 2013 video, “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.” He also was cast as Monty in the locally filmed movie, “Star Light.”
According to information from the Graves County Jail, Mills had been incarcerated at the facility eight times since 2009. He had been jailed on charges of first-degree rape, sodomy, assault, kidnapping of an adult and a minor, and wanton endangerment on March 30, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense-methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first-offense-anabolic steroids), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a legend drug on April 14, 2020.
Mayfield Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Graves County Coroner’s Office and Mayfield Fire/EMS.
