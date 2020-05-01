The last couple of weeks, it has been delightful driving through the countryside to see dogwoods, and other blooming understory trees peeking through sparse woodlands, along with multiple dense mats of Podophyllum peltatum that have escaped into more open roadsides. Commonly known as mayapples, wildflower patches have been particularly abundant this year due to our early and wet spring.
Other than its characteristic white apple blossom-like petals that appear in May, and apple-fruit that develops in summer, this wildflower bears no resemblance to apples. Despite its descriptive name, mayapples are not apples and the “apples” are not produced in May but later in the summer.
Though native Americans used it as a topical medicine, it is poisonous, particularly the seeds. Small amounts were used as purgative, but the highly poisonous seeds were avoided.
Its appeal is in its mid-spring large umbrella-like single to double leaves followed in May by the apple-like flowers that suspend 1-8 flowers in the axil, beneath the 12-20-inch diameter leaves. The apples mature from green during the summer to red as they mature. This is one plant that can be admired from afar as the leaves are so identifiable, but to appreciate its beauty it must be seen close up — from the ground looking up.
The wet spring this year ensured that a single rhizome would produce the root that formed the dense mats this year. Mayapples grow in damp open woodland colonies. Do not dig in the wild. You will not be giving the plants the same soil conditions and may be exposing your established woodland plants to disease and insects for which the plants have no immunity.
Purchase healthy plants from accredited nurseries that guarantee that the plants are not dug in the wild. Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia grows mayapple and many other partial shade wildflowers. They can be contacted at 270-250-3587.
THINGS TO DO
“To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.” — 19th century English Poet Laureate Alfred Austin.
• Shared Garden — Share your garden with a shut-in. Cut a few flowers, place in a container, use your cellphone to take a picture and share it with an online friend. It will last much longer than cut, comes from your yard, does not shed petals or pollen, or over-scents the room.
• Surprise Garden — Seed packets that were lovingly shared by friends have lost their labels. My fault, so rather than lose the plants, they are being mixed, and planted in large tubs. Can’t wait to see what treasures summer will bring.
• Garden — Wear cotton gloves when cutting iris stems to protect their “bloom,” the gray dusting on the stems that readily wipes off.
• Lawn — Mow in a different direction each time you mow. Mow no more that 3 inches at a time and in late afternoon. If the grass is tall enough that it needs mowing again, wait a couple of days, to let the grass rest and mow in a different direction. Mulching blades will cut down the labor needed to rake off cuttings.
• Trees and shrubs — Mountain laurels will not bloom well in heavy waterlogged clay.
• Vegetables — Plant pumpkin seed. Double your usable space by planting flowers and colorful vegetables in your flower garden. Plant vining fruits among root crops to keep the soil moist and cool. Plant corn in a block rather than row for better pollination and use as a trellis for vining plants. Plant herbs near kitchen doors to repel flies, aphids and mosquitoes; basil to repel tomato hornworm, mosquitoes, aphids and flies.
• Event — UK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. each Wednesday with a new subject each week. Go to https:uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. The free webinar is limited to 300. You may leave before the session is completed.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
