METROPOLIS, Ill. — When the opportunity to apply for reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses presented itself, Massac County Assistant State’s Attorney Kristy Stephenson was a little skeptical of what, if anything, the county would receive.
It’s work that’s literally paying off. Massac County has been approved for $136,000, Stephenson informed the Massac County Commission at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Now, she’s working on a second batch of reimbursement funds, which is due by year’s end.
The Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program, or Local CURES Program, is federally funded from the Coronavirus Relief Fund using dollars allocated to Illinois through the CARES Act to reimburse units of local government for costs that: are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the unit of local government; and were incurred during the period of March 1 through Dec. 30. Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, or DCEO, is overseeing the program for the state.
“Each unit of local government had the opportunity to enter into an agreement with the State of Illinois,” Stephenson explained.
The first batch of reimbursements was for public health expenses. For Massac County that fell under three categories:
• Supplies purchased for public health, including masks, wipes, bleach and dividers used in public offices. “What we have been reimbursed for thus far are a lot of our COVD-related supplies,” Stephenson said.
• Anything that assisted with telework, for example the purchasing of equipment such as laptops. “For a while the courthouse was shut down completely and offices were closed,” Stephenson said, so equipment was needed for employees of county offices to work from home.
• The cost of inmates at the Massac County Jail. “In March, the governor put out an executive order that would not allow transfers from the local jail to DOC (Department of Corrections) institutions. We had a lot of inmates who were sentenced to DOC that we couldn’t send to DOC, so we did a per day calculation on what it cost to keep them here.”
While many of those inmates have been transferred, “We still have a few more that are in the pipeline,” Stephenson said, noting she can apply that to a second batch of reimbursements.
That second batch will also include new reimbursement categories.
“They recently have given us notification we can recoup some salaries for folks who were working in COVID-related circumstances, such as ESDA (emergency services) employees,” Stephenson said. “We still can capture some personnel costs. We’re still working on that.”
Massac County is eligible to receive an amount not to exceed $311,378 from the Local CURES Program. Stephenson estimates the second batch of reimbursements could be “upwards of another $50,000, so I’m hoping we end up about the $200,000 range as a total.”
The Local CURES Program is providing funding for Massac County on two fronts. It’s a “direct dollar-for-dollar reimbursement” covering supplies the county purchased out of pocket. The cost for inmates, Stephenson said, will help “offset” some lost sales tax revenue.
“We get a portion of sales tax. Because of COVID, our sales tax revenue is going to be down from what the county normally sees,” she said. “Hopefully this will help with general revenue.”
