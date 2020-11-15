METROPOLIS, Ill. — The year was 1955 and Americans around the country were preparing to mark Nov. 11 as their first official Veterans Day.
From 1926 to 1954, Americans observed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day to honor members of the armed forces who were killed in World War I. It became a legal holiday in 1938. The name change from Armistice Day to Veterans Day came in 1954 under a proclamation by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to “expanded the significance of that holiday by changing its name” with the first observance to be held in 1955 — “a day of commemoration of those who sacrificed to preserve our Nation and of rededication to the task of achieving an enduring peace.”
In Massac County, that Friday in 1955 was commemorated with the dedication of a cross-shaped building that 65 years later continues to add to the services it provides to its residents.
It took some 10 years for Massac Memorial Hospital to become a reality.
It was early 1945 when an effort to build a county hospital began with S.F. Chase, Walter Liggett, Eddie Clark, L.W. Smith, J.R. Strubinger, R.D. Simmons, L.W. Sturgis, N.J. Korte and Walter Firmin as part of the the organizational committee. Three years later, voters approved the creation of the Massac County Hospital Authority with a board of commissioners — Lindell Sturgis, Walter Liggett, the Rev. O.L. Angel, all of Metropolis, and Arthur Crider of New Columbia — appointed by the city mayor and county judge.
That same year, in 1948, a state grant and a federal grant were approved to build a hospital, but the State Supreme Court declared Illinois Hospital Authority Act unconstitutional. The county hospital effort picked up again in 1949 with citizens interested in a matching federal-state-local funding proposal; however, voters defeated the bond issue in 1950.
The following year, an Illinois State Hospital construction chief announced Metropolis would have top priority for 1952 state and federal hospital construction funding and a special committee — consisting of Mrs. George Main, Gilbert Webb, Walter Liggett, Mrs. Robert Palmer, Harry Humma, Ralph Fraizer, Rev. Frank Barcus and Charlie Feirich — was appointed that December.
In April 1953, voters approved the formation of a county hospital district, which was given the duty of planning a new hospital, provided such a building could be erected out of existing available funds.
Massac County Judge Carl Smith appointed the first board of directors — Ralph Frazier, Virgil C. Bremer, A.D. Buchanan, Jim Hard, Dorothy Garrett, Ernie Harper, Ruth Donlow, Paul J. Griffin and Ella K. Mosley.
The building’s projected price tag was $800,000. The hospital district board expected to receive $91,000 in state and federal funds, but when it received $31,000 instead, Massac Countians donated $50,000. Architects reduced their original estimates, and on July 4, 1954, ground was broken by Gov. William Stratton on land, located near U.S. 45 at the north edge of Metropolis, donated by Charles S. Adkins. Wilkinson & Orth were the building architects, while John Cassidy Construction was the contractor.
“Philanthropy is what we were built on,” said Austin Elliott, the hospital’s philanthropy and marketing manager. “Clearly, they were passionate to even get this going and dedicating it to those who served who were from this community is impactful.”
The cross-shaped building was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1955, to the “everlasting memory of those from Massac County who paid the supreme sacrifice in Word War I, World War II and Korea.”
The plaque listing those 94 service men — 29 from World War I, 57 from World War II and eight from the Korean conflict — hangs in the original foyer of the original hospital lobby.
On Nov. 11, 1986, to mark the hospital’s 30th anniversary, a plaque in memorial of four Massac Countians who died in the Vietnam War was dedicated in repetition of the 1955 ceremony. It also hangs in the original foyer of the original hospital lobby.
Massac Memorial Hospital opened as a 40-bed facility on April 14, 1956, with its first patient, Mary Lou Bass. While renovations over the years have changed that original cross-shaped building, Elliott said the hospital is focused on keeping and adding to its services for the community, which includes MRIs, CTs, mammograms, cardio-pulmonary, wound care, New Beginnings, geriatric behavioral health, psychiatry, physical rehabilitation, etc.
While Massac Memorial is designated as a critical-access facility and therefore cannot grow over 25 beds, “for us to be able to support the community in this way, outpatient services is endless,” Elliott said, noting that even when cardiac rehab patients are done with their rehab, they often come back just to use the equipment.
And that endless opportunity brings the hospital’s current round of renovations.
“We’re moving all our providers to one location so we can free up space for more services in house,” Elliott said.
The Integrated Care Clinic, located at 510 W. 10th St., houses psychiatrist Dr. Adam Connell and “we’re actually in the works of getting a nurse practitioner there part time who will specialize in family practice,” Elliott said.
Just down the street, the Massac Memorial Medical Clinic, 1204 W. 10th St., is undergoing renovation doubling the size of the facility. The new construction is almost complete with renovations to the original building to begin very soon.
“We have a plan to really focus on expanding our facility so we can add more services. The 10th Street renovation is the first step of allowing us to move some services from in-house to a separate location so we can do just that,” Elliott said.
Currently, the clinic houses primary care practitioners and specialty providers including ENT, audiology, pediatrics and sleep medicine. The Family Care Clinic, currently at the Massac Memorial building, will move to the renovated West 10th location, as well as Dr. Bharat Patel’s practice. The projected completion date is spring 2021.
“This project will put many of our community doctors in one location making it easier for patients and their families to access care,” said Richard Goins, CEO of Massac Memorial. “It will also free up space at the hospital, allowing us to begin to plan for additional service offerings to expand on the care that we can provide our community locally.”
Provisions in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) require charitable hospitals to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The CHNA is a systematic process involving the community to identify and analyze community health needs as well as community assets and resources in order to plan and act upon priority community health needs. Massac Memorial’s other focuses include substance abuse, mental health and transportation.
“We’re looking into opportunities right now to bridge the gap for those who may not have the funds to take other transportation sources back and forth to their appointments,” Elliott said. “Those are opportunities for us to address the issues that would assist our patients receiving the care they need. “
•••
Elliott has been with Massac Memorial for two years. He was the outpatient clinic administrator and now oversees the philanthropic efforts and marketing.
“A part of my role being marketing foundation, I have the pleasure in connecting with individuals and making an impact on this building’s future through philanthropic endeavors and highlighting our services that are offered here,” he said.
With that in mind, Elliott sees many ways Massac Memorial can expand its services.
“As the healthcare organization in this community, I feel like we could impact so much more. It’s going to take time. It’s taken 65 years to get here, but the way healthcare is changing, we’re getting creative,” he said.
A lot of that can involve the Massac Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Incorporated in 2008, it is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Massac Memorial Hospital by enhancing healthcare services for the surrounding community.
The Foundation is holding its first employee-giving campaign through the end of the month. Elliott said the giving so far from the employees “speaks to how dedicated and how impactful your internal ambassadors can be … it’s mind blowing.” He added that Massac Memorial has “some longstanding employees here; that just speaks to how awesome this place is.”
Elliott hopes to provide the same giving opportunity to the community.
“Now that we’ve gotten the Foundation off the ground, in the very near future, we’re going to focus on a campaign to allow those in the community to support this hospital once again like they did in the ‘50s,” he said. “Not a lot of people are asked to be a part of supporting or expanding the services at a facility. Philanthropy is becoming a very important part of healthcare, and it’s not companies who are investing — it’s individuals who are from the area who have had grateful experiences at the facility who are making the most impact. As the years go on, and we get more engagement in the community, I feel like philanthropy is going to play a vital role for this facility. And the patients being able to receive the services is endless.
“We have a vision for the hospital’s future. I think if philanthropy played a piece in that — think how vested this community would be in its own healthcare,” he continued. “I love this community, but I have a passion for those who are living here. I want to see us flourish and expand our services so we can be there for the population. ‘Compassionate Care Close to Home’ is what we’re all about.”
