Massac County, Illinois, has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19, a female in her 60s, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.

The individual, believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus through travel, is currently in home isolation, according to a health department news release.

Illinois public health officials are investigating, including speaking to people who may have come in contact with the woman before diagnosis.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 937 new individuals with COVID-19 identified Tuesday, bringing the confirmed state total to 5,994.

