Small businesses in Marshall County will soon be eligible for a one-time, $5,000 grant to help offset revenue lost during the COVID-19 closures.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Save Small Business Fund is available to all employers operating in the bottom 80% of zip codes in the Distressed Communities Index, of which all Marshall areas qualify.
“This opportunity is just another resource that hopefully can help businesses in Marshall County affected by this pandemic,” said Debbie Buchanan, executive administrator for the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce. “These grants won’t be a cure-all, but hopefully they’ll bridge some immediate financial needs and offer short-term relief.”
Employers with between three and 20 employees are eligible to apply beginning 2 p.m. today at savesmallbusiness.com. A W-9 form is required.
The fund is part of the wider Save Small Business Initiative, a nationwide program focused on long-term economic recovery from pandemic-caused issues for commerce chambers and small businesses.
“(These) owners are facing unprecedented challenges. The needs are urgent and every dollar counts,” said Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation.
“While the demand is great, we’re proud to be able to contribute to the many efforts underway to help small employers get through the next days and weeks and on the road to recovery for their communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.