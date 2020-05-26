BENTON — Marshall County school district employees will get a 1% raise across the board in the $60.4 million budget for the 2020-21 school year, which was approved on first reading by the school board through Zoom last week.
While the budgets for several entities will be tentative for the coming fiscal year because of the economic hit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was able to wrest the across-the-board raise from the numbers it has.
“First of all, we will have a substantial decrease in our beginning balances, and that will be the ending balances for the current year, and that was expected due to reduced (average daily attendance, a key figure in calculating state funding), reduced utility tax and reduced occupational tax,” district finance officer Jill Monroe told the board.
She said that figure won’t be known until the 2019-20 year is closed out and other accounting chores are done.
“We are also showing very conservative numbers for real estate revenue,” Monroe added. “We’re been talking with our (property valuation administrator, Tony Henson) in the last couple of weeks, and there is going to be about a two-month delay in taxes going out because the state has given an 18-month extension for businesses to report their tangible property.”
Monroe said she plans to bring the budget before the board month-by-month to propose amendments as needed.
The pandemic is affecting other aspects of the budget as well, including those working with extracurricular activities such as sports, band, academic activities and others.
Superintendent Trent Lovett said on Friday that the freeze on payments to those working with extracurricular activities took effect on April 27.
“We had to pay everybody this spring — all their stipends — because we didn’t notify them of a reduction in pay,” he said. “You have to notify them of a reduction in pay, and if you don’t notify them by May 15, you’ve got to pay them. That’s the deadline.
“So, it was recommended by the state that we should do that because we pay probably $300,000 in stipends to our coaches and all extracurricular (personnel).
“Do you pay them because they didn’t do anything? … If we get to the next school year and the next school year is like we ended this year — let’s say we don’t have football or we don’t have soccer or we don’t have tennis — why go ahead and pay all those coaches when you don’t have it?”
Lovett said that would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars to pay stipends for an activity that did not have events. He added that he sent a letter to those who would be affected by the freeze in payments to those working with extracurricular activities.
“And in the letter I sent out, I said, ‘Hopefully, by July 1, we’re going to know that everything is good to go and we’ll rescind that’ — we’ll go ahead and pay them,” he said. “But we may not know by July 1.
“My thought is: Let’s just say that we can’t start football until Sept. 1. I’m still going to pay the coach his full stipend. I’m not going to prorate it or anything just because he didn’t start July 15. But what I have to prepare for — what we have to be ready for — is: What if there’s no season? Are you still going to pay out all those stipends? Is that fair to everybody else and a good use of taxpayer dollars?”
In other action, the board approved amendments to the 2019-20 school calendar to reflect the changes made due to COVID-19.
The board also approved construction agreements for the high school tennis court and secure school vestibules and for demolition of the old Benton Middle School building.
The approved bid was the demolition was for $74,900 from Heflin Inc., a Paducah company.
“According to the architect, this is about $35,000 under the bid of what he proposed to us,” said district transportation director Jeff Stokes. “It’s to carry everything off and slope everything down to where we can mow it. It’s a bargain.”
Stokes said the demolition and clearance should be done by the start of the next school year in August.
