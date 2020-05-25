Government defendants in a lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation and wrongful discharge of a former Marshall County dispatcher denied her claims in a response to the lawsuit.
The response, filed late last month, came in answer to a suit filed by Maranda Hanson, who said she was fired from her job in March for reporting concerns about her supervisors’ handling of employees’ possible exposure to COVID-19.
Hanson named Marshall County, Marshall County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Kevin Neal as defendants.
Through their attorney, Stacey Blankenship, the defendants disputed Hanson’s claims that she was a “model employee” and that she was fired for protective activity.
The defendants claim in the response that Hanson was suspended by supervisor Chris Freeman for an email he called “insubordinate and offensive.”
Hanson’s suit includes a purported copy of the email, in which Hanson thanks Freeman for doing “a great job in making sure that we feel safer here at work” but questions how he can be trusted if he was keeping employees “in the dark” about coworkers who had been exposed or quarantined due to the coronavirus.
The response points out that Hanson put in her two weeks notice after she was notified she was suspended.
Hanson claimed she turned in her notice “in a state of shock” then later withdrew that notice but declared her intention to self-quarantine for 14 days due to possible virus exposure.
In addition to disputing the facts, the defendants assert various claims of immunity and state that Hanson’s claims are barred by Kentucky statute and are past the statute of limitations.
