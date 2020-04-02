The Marshall County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance Tuesday to amend its occupational tax filing date due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
July 15 will serve as the new filing date, aligning the county with the repositioned federal and state tax deadlines.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal thinks the next few weeks will be telling for the county and the state as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve.
“We’ve already got two cases in Marshall County, and we’re starting to see cases pop up in the western part of the state,” he said.
“In the next two to three weeks, we will see the work that we’ve done on the front end in trying to get out in front of this as a community and as a state to see if we do actually straighten out that curve.”
The extension date will remain Oct. 15.
In other fiscal court happenings, no bid was received for the parks concessions services. The county expects to award the contract to the first bidder.
The next meeting of the Marshall County Fiscal Court will be April 21.
