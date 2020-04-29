A Benton man was arrested Monday after leading Kentucky State Police officers on a chase that ended with a crash on a Draffenville offramp.
According to the incident report, a black 2000 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle driven by Devin M. Drexler, 23, was seen by a trooper recklessly moving south on U.S. 641. Troopers were able to catch up with the motorcycle as it headed north onto Interstate 69.
The motorcycle left I-69 at Exit 47 in Draffenville, but ran into the rear of another vehicle at a stoplight at the top of the offramp. After the crash, Drexler reportedly ran away for a short distance before being caught near Wellness Way Lane.
Drexler was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance. He was taken to Marshall County Jail.
