Kentucky State Police arrested a Marshall County man on several charges after they say he attempted to break into a home before leading them on a chase in Graves County.
According to state police, around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a report of a male attempting to break into a residence on Holland Road in the West Plains community of Graves County. The man, identified as Montey A. Mohler, 56, of Benton, was reportedly also damaging the homeowner's vehicle with a baseball bat. Before Trooper Sarah Burgess arrived to the residence, Mohler left the property. While Burgess was speaking with the homeowners, Mohler returned to the residence, but left again when he saw the trooper, state police reported.
Burgess attempted to stop Mohler as he fled on Ky 301, and Trooper Aaron Jestes saw Mohler driving and also attempted to stop him. Mohler continued to flee from troopers on Ky. 301, state police said, then west on Ky. 58 E. Mohler then turned onto Millers Chapel Road, where he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a mailbox and an earth embankment. Mohler then left his vehicle and fled on foot, state police said. As he fled, state police said he was throwing objects in the woods before being taken into custody.
Mohler was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); menacing; criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, second degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., third offense (aggravating circumstance); resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (meth); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; and other traffic offenses.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
