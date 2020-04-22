A decision by Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal to not pursue a school security grant sparked debate during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting on what is — and isn’t — court responsibility.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire said he coordinated with superintendent Trent Lovett to apply for a matching-fund Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant that would have contributed $29,000 for three additional school resource officers after the January 2018 shooting.
Neal’s decision to not sign the grant — while discussing and allocating funds for other projects — rankled McGuire and commissioner Kevin Spraggs.
McGuire accused Neal of putting “dollars on safety” when it came to Marshall students, adding: “As the leader of this county, where is your moral responsibility? I think many in this county would have to say this has to do with our moral compass.”
Spraggs added: “I don’t think there’s anything in the budget more important than school safety. I had a child there on that day. This should have been discussed in the court, and my opinion won’t change on that.”
The discussion held several back-and-forths for both criticism and defense, though Neal said he believed it was the fiscal court’s responsibility to “put the budget first.”
Because of COVID-19 closures and tax extensions this year, occupational tax administration receipts from local businesses — which help fund the fiscal court — are a current “unknown” in the budget, Neal said.
“You’re bringing up a request for a grant that doesn’t have money allocated to it,” Neal told McGuire and Spraggs. “It’s not about putting numbers to lives. It’s about our responsibility to look at the fiscal budget and how we manage it. Going forward we have serious budget issues. … It’s an easy attack when this is actually not even the fiscal court’s responsibility.
“I don’t mind being the punching bag, but I have to ask — where is the money going to come from?”
McGuire referenced a 2018 fiscal court session where Neal agreed to cost-share the officers’ salaries and benefits when schools aren’t in active session.
Lovett confirmed with The Sun that during the school year the board paid for the officers. During summers, the officers act as street deputies and are covered in costs by the fiscal court.
Since the shooting, county schools have acquired eight officers — three at Marshall County High School, one at both middle schools and three shared between the six elementary schools.
Lovett said the plan was to originally secure three additional officers so that every school had one full-time, though now he said they would go “back to the drawing board.”
During the meeting, McGuire pressed further on why Neal didn’t sign the COPS grant.
Neal answered that the grant reached his desk only a few days before deadline and held “inaccurate language,” at which McGuire retorted that it was the only time Neal permitted an appointment.
Court members voted Tuesday on a hiring and non-essential spending freeze in response to budget shortages until the next budget year.
Members also voted unanimously to pursue four non-matching Marshall 911 Center grants that — among operations and equipment maintenance — would permit first-responders to access Marshall school cameras in the event of a triggered emergency.
The second reading of the resolution will commence at the May 5 meeting, during which court members will vote whether to allocate funds for 5% competitive matching.
“I want to know why we didn’t discuss (the COPS grant) in court but we have four other grants being voted on today,” Spraggs said.
Neal responded: “If everything has to come to the fiscal court, we’d be spending all our time here,” to which Spraggs again voiced his desire for more frank communication and consensus.
