The Marshall County Health Department said Wednesday that it has a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. Contact the Health Department at 270-527-1496 to schedule an appointment.
The health department added that it had "a very limited supply" of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. The health department said it would accept appointments for those vaccines until its inventory is exhausted.
