The Marshall County Health Department reported the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 related death on Monday, while announced case totals held steady in the area.
The COVID-19 patient was an 86-year-old woman who had been in an area hospital, according to a health department news release.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Billy Pitts, Marshall County Health Department’s public health director.
“This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of social distancing and other guidance offered, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The health department didn’t disclose further details about the patient, citing privacy protection laws. As of Monday afternoon, Marshall County’s overall total is 32 cases with the addition of one new case — described as a 55-year-old man who’s isolating in an area hospital. Eleven of the 32 cases have fully recovered.
Meanwhile, the Purchase District Health Department reported two more confirmed cases in McCracken County on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 46 cases.
The new McCracken cases tested positive on Sunday and are described as a 59-year-old man and 62-year-old man. One is hospitalized, while the second is self-quarantined.
Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman counties stayed the same with seven, two and three cases, respectively. Fulton County also remained the same with one case.
The Graves County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 case on Monday, for a total of 119 confirmed cases. The new case is a Graves County resident in her 40s. She’s isolated at home, a news release stated.
“Social distancing is hard, but we have to do it each and every day,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the Graves health department.
The Calloway County Health Department announced its 29th confirmed case on Sunday. Eighteen of the 29 cases fully recovered. Nine were isolated at home with one hospitalized and one death, according to the release.
In Livingston County, there were four confirmed cases. A fourth case was announced Monday via Livingston County’s Facebook page. It’s a 71-year-old woman who is at home and self-quarantined.
“The health department is currently conducting their close contact investigations,” the social media post read. “This positive test is related to additional testing that was performed from the previous confirmed case.”
In his daily update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced there were at least 4,146 cases in Kentucky and 87 were newly confirmed. He also reported at least five new virus-related deaths, which raised the state’s death toll to 213. At least 1,521 people have recovered.
Visit kycovid19.ky.gov for more information about coronavirus in Kentucky.
