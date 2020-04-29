The Marshall County Fiscal Court is considering budget changes, including potential employee layoffs, to compensate for an estimated shortfall of at least $2 million.
County officials said the lost revenue is attributed to COVID-19.
Treasurer Erica West outlined to the fiscal court Monday the fixed, minimal costs of $17.5 million for basic county operations, including salaries, debts, utilities, fuel and statutory requirements like medical care and nutrition aid at the county jail.
The county has about $15.5 million in revenue to date for fiscal year 2019-20.
“There are changes we discussed to minimize that difference, but overall we’re looking at $1.7 (million) to $2 million (still needed) for bare minimum costs,” West said. “And when I say minimum, I mean bare minimum. No paper to print, no travel … not fixing or repairing anything. Nothing. This is just to keep the department existing with payments and debts met.”
The fiscal court will meet at 2 p.m. today to continue discussing budget options. An additional meeting Thursday will be the first reading of next year’s budget.
West said there is no anticipated revenue carryover budgeted for fiscal 2021-22 beginning July 1. That is partly, she said, to avoid disappointment in case a resurgence of the novel coronavirus further hampers the budget.
“To do so, I would have to guess what (occupational tax) receipts we could receive by June 30,” she said.
A daunting task, she said, given, in addition to business closures, an extended tax deadline of July 15 by the Internal Revenue Service. Fiscal year to-date has seen almost $4.9 million in receipts with $519,000 of that received in April.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said employee layoffs are an option, but not his preference.
“One option could be to reduce the hours for certain employees to where they’re still full-time and get benefits,” Neal said. “We do have some scenarios where that’s the case and some where that’s not the case … but none of the scenarios are easy.”
Third district commissioner Monti Collins said he, too, hopes to avoid employee layoffs. “To get back to a point where we’d go (back to full hours), we’d need to be $1 million to $1.5 million ahead in order for all of those positions to be full-time,” he said.
West said $11 million of the $15.5 needed for basic operating costs goes to employee salaries.
Neal said another possibility is cutting benefits.
“There’s no way you can maneuver without touching on those salaries. … The sad thing is as a county we offer a lot to our employees, but unfortunately we’re in a position where we may not be able to offer that going into the next budget year,“ Neal said. “If next year the economy is good … we could put some of those benefits back on the table.”
He did not specify which benefits could be considered, though in the reduced-hours alternative the fiscal court discussed ways to preserve employee retirement plans.
The fiscal court must provide a balanced budget to the Department for Local Government by May 1.
