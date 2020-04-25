Marshall County is honoring first responders and essential, frontline personnel publicly through an effort called the New Heroes Project.
The project invites residents in all area counties to send in photos of health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, gas station attendants, and others.
The photos will hang on the fence alongside banners outside Community Financial Services Bank in Benton.
“The whole purpose of it is to try and bring our community together and focus on the positive,” said Misti Drew, a former Marshall County commissioner. “We should always try to be supportive, but I think we should look at these occupations as heroes emerging in our community and find some way to honor them.”
CFSB President Jason Jones said the Benton branch is “honored” to be part of the display.
“Our community always stands strong in times of trouble,” Jones said. “These banners and photos give everyone the opportunity to show support to those who are on the front lines battling this illness.”
Photos can be emailed to rdotson@cityofbenton.org or sent on Facebook to Mayor Rita Dotson or Drew.
Dotson and Drew thanked Benton businesses Rogue Graphics for printing and hanging the banners; Mail Boxes Plus for printing and laminating submissions; and CFSB for hosting the display.
In making the best of a bad situation, Drew said she hoped COVID-19 could instill a lasting respect for occupations that have kept supply chains running.
“I don’t think most people ever considered grocery store clerks as heroes, but right now if it wasn’t for them we’d have no opportunity to purchase groceries,” she said. “Online purchasing has grown … but lately orders have stalled.”
The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus package in March, including an additional $600 per week in unemployment for workers furloughed or terminated due to COVID-19.
There was nothing regarding hazard pay for essential workers — many of whom earn close to minimum wage — in the bill, although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the additional pay.
Drew mentioned truck drivers as another occupation deserving praise. Additionally, she said small business owners that have complied with closures to maintain social distancing have acted responsibly, and have her gratitude.
“I think there’s a different level of appreciation all around for people (now). I hope going forward we can continue honoring people in a way that we have been,” she said.
Drew said about 200 photos had been submitted as of Friday morning.
For more information, call Dotson at 270-703-5022 or Drew at 270-703-2706.
