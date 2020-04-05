A recent decision to fly a Confederate flag in front of the Marshall County Courthouse has invoked pride in some and indignation in others.
Commissioner Justin Lamb said the flag is part of a Civil War monument that will hopefully be permanent. It flies above a cannon, and a Union flag has been ordered to complete the monument.
Though for now the flag flies solo, Lamb said, to recognize April as Confederate History Month.
“This isn’t something we just decided,” Lamb said, in response to criticism on the decision to install the flag during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added it was a Marshall chapter Sons of Confederate Veterans endeavor, of which he is a member.
“The goal was always to ultimately fly both period Union and Confederate flags (above the cannon),” he said. After the courthouse’s original cannon was donated in a scrap-iron drive for World War II efforts, SCV members installed a replica in 2007.
In a Facebook post responding to both criticism and praise, Lamb wrote, “The flag which was placed near the Civil War cannon distinctly honors the lives and service of our brave Marshall County ancestors. … Erasing or ignoring history has become a dangerous tool of a politically-correct revisionist element in our country today. If they do not like or agree with a period of history, they simply call for its removal.
“Where does the madness end? Where does the whitewashing of our history stop? History is a teaching tool and should never be revised or erased. Instead we should learn from it and use it as a means to guide us into the future.”
Lamb said SCV members purchased the flagpole, and the Confederate flag was purchased out of Lamb’s personal bank account.
A Marshall County Special Projects crew, managed by Gary Teckenbrock — who is also a SCV member — installed the flag. The SCV then paid the county for initial labor costs that used taxpayer money.
The flags to accompany the cannon monument were authorized by Judge-Executive Kevin Neal, Lamb said. Neal did not respond to the Sun in time for an interview.
“It’s been the precedent for installing something like this,” Lamb said, adding, “And I’ve made it clear from the beginning that if an honest mistake has been made, we can put it back on the table and vote on it.”
Currently the courthouse square also hosts a Vietnam Memorial, authorized by then-Judge-Executive Mike Miller, and a monument to the world wars, authorized by then-Judge-Executive John Rayburn.
Retired sheriff Brian Roy questioned the process by which a monument can be installed on county government property without fiscal court authorization or citizen input.
“My issue is that there should be a protocol and a process, especially if any tax dollars were used,” said Roy, who served as sheriff from 1982-98. “In this instance the public wasn’t prepared for something divisive like this to go up without any form of public discussion — especially during a public health crisis.”
The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations — a Lexington-based chapter for a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization — called Friday for the removal of the flag.
On Wednesday an unknown individual removed the flag from the pole and left it on the ground before leaving the scene. It was later re-installed.
