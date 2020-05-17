The majority of Marshall County government offices will reopen to the public Monday, including the judge-executive, county treasurer, building inspection, information technology and emergency management offices.
The road department and parks department offices will open to the public as well. The county attorney’s office falls under different guidelines and will not reopen until June 1.
The county clerk’s office and the animal shelter will continue to operate by appointment only. The PVA will remain closed to in-person traffic until barriers (currently back-ordered) are installed.
Also Monday, the hours at Mike Miller Park will be extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The following amenities in the park will be open starting Monday: fishing, walking trails, disc golf, baseball fields for private use, soccer fields for private use, volleyball court, cornhole, horseshoes, batting cages and tennis courts.
Beginning Friday, all pavilions and the visitors center will be available for reservation and use. The Defew’s Body Shop Splash Pad, basketball courts and playgrounds will all remain closed.
The timeline applies to day use parks with playgrounds and pavilions as well.
