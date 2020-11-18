Marshall County Parks awarded by Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society

BENTON — The Marshall County Parks Department was associated with three separate awards last week at the 2020 State Conference hosted by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society in Hopkinsville. These awards mark the first time the Marshall County Parks Department has been awarded in the past 14 years.
Parks Administrative Assistant Morgan LeMaster received the Support Award that recognizes a staff person who has given above and beyond to their department for the year.
Community Financial Services Bank received the Special Citation Award for their work and support of Marshall County Parks on the Miracle League of Western Kentucky Project.
Marshall County Parks Department received the Outstanding Class II Program of the Year Award for the Spot the Grinch Challenge in December 2019. Park Director Britney Hargrove has been asked to present at the 2021 state conference about this program to share with parks departments across the state.
Hargrove was also a speaker at the 2020 conference during educational sessions, speaking about the Miracle League of Western Kentucky and the CFSB Field of Dreams.
“I am so immensely proud of our parks department and Marshall County for being recognized and awarded at the state level. This speaks volumes about the team we have in place and the commitment of our community partners that we work alongside to grow and make Marshall County better than ever,” Hargrove said of the department’s accomplishments.
The Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society was organized in 1953 as a nonprofit professional association for Kentucky’s parks and recreation professionals. The society is an affiliate member of the National Recreation and Park Association headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.
