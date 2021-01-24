DRAFFENVILLE — Three years ago Saturday, tragedy struck Marshall County High School when a student committed a mass shooting. Students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt died of gunfire, several more were injured, and the entire community was changed forever.
“Your memories you cannot wipe out from that day,” Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said Saturday.
To solemnly mark three years since the shooting, the community held a day of remembrance and healing. The day was organized by the Marshall County Resiliency Center.
Tables with displays of items that belonged to Preston and Bailey along with other items connected to the shooting were set up in the Shadowen Performing Arts Center at the high school. Lovett said it’s important to keep Preston and Bailey’s legacy alive.
“I have heard nothing but great things about both of those two young people, and it’s so sad that they don’t have the opportunity to change the world,” he said.
Lovett said he relives the horrible memories of Jan. 23, 2018, often. He says evil came to the high school that day, and that left him different.
“It changed me in a great way,” Lovett said. “You take things for granted ... you know, when that day hit, nothing else matters.”
Many former students, teachers and community members came through Saturday to look at the items and remember Preston and Bailey. Several people shed tears while taking in the artwork and memorabilia connected to the tragic day.
National and state leaders also noted the tragedy. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell posted on Facebook: “Elaine and I join the Marshall County community in remembering Bailey and Preston, who were tragically taken three years ago. Kentucky stands united in prayer for continued healing as we keep working to make our schools safe places to learn.”
Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted: “Three years ago today we lost two young students, and saw many more injured — physically and mentally — in our own Marshall County. Today we hold this community close in prayer as they continue to heal and teach us the true meaning of strength.”
Lovett vows that the community will never forget Preston and Bailey.
“We need to honor those that we lost and also those that were injured, but as far as celebrating, absolutely not,” he said.
Other items that belonged to Preston and Bailey, along with memorabilia documenting the shooting will soon be displayed at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and the Marshall County Library.
