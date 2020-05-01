Bryan Crawley is no longer Marshall County’s emergency management director after Judge-Executive Kevin Neal eliminated the position Wednesday in response to a nearly $2 million budget shortfall.
Neal also eliminated a parks department night-shift position and a road department supervisor position to save $120,000 total. Changes begin fiscal year 2020-21.
On Thursday, the county’s fiscal court approved about $1.8 million in carryover occupation tax receipts and general funds from the prior fiscal year to finish balancing the budget. The court will vote on a final budget at the end of June.
Neal wrote about his decision to eliminate the emergency management position on the fiscal court’s Facebook page.
“This decision was not made lightly and our hope is to move forward with this department in a new way that will allow for more financial flexibility as we work to overcome the current budget issues,” the judge-executive wrote. “We thank Mr. Crawley for his service in the few months he was with us and understand his decision to pursue other full-time employment opportunities for himself.”
Crawley could not be reached for comment.
Second District Commissioner Kevin Spraggs and Third District Commissioner Monti Collins said they were unaware of Neal’s decision on Crawley’s position until his announcement Wednesday.
Crawley was hired in February after Neal fired former director Curt Curtner. Neal said he wanted a “full-time commitment to the emergency management department.”
Neal said Wednesday that he doesn’t prefer using carryover funds to balance the budget. He asked treasurer Erica West to explain the rationale.
“If you compared it to personal finances, we’re relying on past good circumstances to budget for future obligations,” West said. “If I had bonus income and low bills … at the year’s end a wise decision is replacing a leaking roof, not buying a new home with a larger house payment. What happens when there’s no bonus income and the bills are higher?”
The county is forecasting a 34% decrease in OTA receipts for next fiscal year.
Zero anticipated carryover has been budgeted, which Collins said makes budgeting “nearly impossible.”
“I do understand being conservative, we’ve had this discussion before, but then we weren’t looking at the difference causing us to lay off or decrease our workforce,” he said.
Crawley’s departure prompted criticism on social media, with some questioning the timing of losing an emergency management director during a global health crisis. There have also been suggestions that salaries for fiscal court members be lowered in response to the county’s budget problems.
Collins said commissioner salaries could be changed only during election years. They were last approved at $100,000 for each commissioner in 2018 by previous members.
Other salaries — the judge-executive, sheriff and jailer, for example — are set by state government “based on population, years in office and other factors.”
“We will vote on commissioner salaries again in 2022 but we can’t statutorily change them yet,” Collins said. “If I was a reader I might assume it’s unfair that some elected officials aren’t included in salary decreases. That’s certainly a discussion people can have, but it needs to be at the state level.”
“But salary decreases for anyone (before the final budget) aren’t personally my intention, and this is why we made sure to balance by carryover instead.”
Neal said he hopes the next two months will reveal more direction on final budget changes.
“We haven’t really seen the effects of the hiring and spending freeze for this fiscal year yet. Hopefully we’ll have a better idea of how to move forward,” he said, comparing budgeting during COVID-19 to “hitting a moving target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.