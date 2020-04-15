A Marshall County commissioner has requested the entire fiscal court vote on whether a Confederate flag should fly outside the county courthouse, a decision that has prompted debate and controversy.
Commissioner Monti Collins outlined his thoughts about the flag in an email to The Sun.
“I sent an email (Tuesday) morning simply asking (Judge-Executive Kevin) Neal to consider having this issue on our next fiscal court agenda so that we can decide as an entire fiscal court what is the best way to address the concerns of all of our constituents,” wrote Collins, who represents the county’s third district.
“It is not up to me or you to tell someone the flag doesn’t represent racism. … It is not up to me to decide what is racism as a county commissioner. … I am certainly willing to have the discussion with anyone, but regardless about what we decide going forward, I do think this issue is something we should discuss now as a fiscal court.”
The flag’s installation in late March was authorized by Neal, prompted by the efforts of first district commissioner Justin Lamb. Lamb said he hopes the flag becomes a part of a permanent Civil War monument outside the courthouse.
The flagpole was purchased by the Marshall chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, of which Lamb is a member. Lamb purchased the Confederate flag and it was installed by a Marshall County special projects crew headed by Gary Teckenbrock, also a SCV member.
Lamb told The Sun the county plans to fly an adjacent Union flag after April — Confederate History month.
However, Collins said the fiscal court as a whole needs to discuss the issue before moving forward.
“What I have probably found most frustrating is trying to answer for decisions I did not make,” Collins wrote.
“I often find myself answering, ‘I cannot truly know why someone else made the decision they made. I can only make the decisions that are in front of me and answer to those.’ As it relates to the flagpole and flag that was recently erected, this is one of them. I did not have a vote on that decision.”
Former county commissioner Misti Drew echoed similar frustration in what she called a lack of communication in Marshall government.
“The bottom line is just making sure there’s transparency and accountability,” said Drew, who served from 2010-14. “When you talk to an elected official and they say they didn’t realize what was being undertaken … as a citizen you start to wonder why we elected them if they’re not going to have a say in what impacts our community.”
“To (fly the flag) or not isn’t a simple question. … Commissioners have to answer for these events, so they should have a say as a fiscal court. And if commissioners do decide to vote it in, we as citizens have a right the next election cycle to vote for somebody different.”
The courthouse square includes a Vietnam memorial, authorized by then-Judge-Executive Mike Miller, and a monument to World Wars I and II, authorized by then-Judge-Executive John Rayburn.
Drew marked a contrast between these monuments and the latest, observing how in modern times the Confederate flag holds power as a symbol to impact a community’s reputation.
“I don’t think we can always use the statement of, ‘It’s what we’ve always done,’ ” she said.
“In fairness, Judge Neal does have official direction and responsibility of managing (these matters). … However, as elected officials, you cannot simply ignore the fact that to many others, the flag has become a symbol of hatred, racism and exclusion.
“Leaders should be working to retain industry in Calvert City, promote the new industrial park, encourage small business development and, of course, reviving our hard-hit tourism industry.”
Second-district commissioner Kevin Spraggs voiced his agreement with Collins, saying, “This needs to be dealt with by the entire fiscal court.”
