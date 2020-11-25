BENTON — Thanksgiving dinner will still be served at Marcella’s Kitchen on Thursday, but it will be done differently than in years past. This year because of COVID-19 restrictions, dinner will be served drive-thru style.
Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the kitchen located at 868 Guy Mathis Drive. Last year, more than 150 meals were served on Thanksgiving Day, and this year Marcella’s Kitchen founder Marcella Perkins expects that number to increase.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the kitchen has seen increases of meals being served month after month. Perkins said there are 150 volunteers ready to prepare this year’s feast. Community members can sign up to volunteer on the the kitchen’s website, www.marcellaskitchen.com.
“Not only do we want to keep our friends safe, we want to keep poor volunteers safe so they keep coming,” Perkins said.
Meals can be delivered to homebound residents by calling Chyrill Miller at 270-205-2923.
“I don’t care for it, because I really miss the fellowship that we have with the people, the communication that we had,” Perkins said. “And I always, nearly every day, I’d come out to the dining room and talk to them.”
Marcella’s Kitchen is made possible by donations — both monetary and food. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025. Monthly auto withdrawals can be set up through CFSB. Donations also can be made online at www.marcellaskitchen.com.
— Tribune-Courier
