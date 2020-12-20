The approval of the Moderna vaccine comes after months of clinical trials involving 30,000 volunteers around the country. One of them is a former west Kentucky man who participated in the trial at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He asked for his name to be withheld.
The man, a Murray State graduate in his mid-60s with family still in western Kentucky, said he doesn’t want to call attention to himself but knows people have questions about the process.
“I think it’s important that people also understand that all of us are presented with opportunities to serve in some way, and there is something we can do,” the volunteer emphasized.
He acknowledged some friends and family worried about him taking the new drug and potential harm to his health.
“I’m not a fine print kind of guy, but I read every word of the lengthy disclosure material from Moderna, and I really saw no significant risk in doing this,” he said. “There’s nothing noble about it.”
He heard about the trial and the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program sometime in the summer. He expressed interest via the web, and Vanderbilt sent a short questionnaire. That led to a much longer form, then a lengthy telephone call with more questions. Next came the first visit to Vanderbilt.
The man was given what he describes as a “high-level physical exam” conducted by three medical researchers and answered “a lot more questions” about his health and medical history.
He fit a desired profile, an older man with some common underlying health issues.
The first of what would be five COVID-19 tests, so far, came on this visit. Then he received the first of two injections.
That first injection came in September. Doctors gave him an app to enter his temperature and other health information into every day. He continues to enter the data, now on a weekly basis.
He returned for his second shot in October, 21 days after the first. Once a month, he goes to VUMC for a blood draw to check for COVID-19 antibodies. “If there are antibodies, the vaccine worked.”
The former Murray man doesn’t know if he got the vaccine or a placebo. After the second shot, he says he had a few minor short term side effects, “a slight headache, sore arm, muscle aches, just not feeling good.” But, he says people who got a placebo can have side effects, too. Psychologically, “placebo is a powerful effect,” he adds. He’ll find out this week when he is “unblinded” from the study.
He can elect to drop out of the study or continue to participate and be monitored over the course of another 12-16 months. If he was one of the 15,000 who received a placebo, he can choose to be inoculated with the vaccine. Either way, the volunteer says he will continue in the study.
There is obvious pride as he recites results of the trial. “Of 15,000 who got the vaccine, only five got COVID! Of 15,000 who got the placebo, 90 got COVID.”
He calls the vaccine, “tremendously powerful and effective.” After a short pause, he continued, “That’s because a lot of people came together and worked really hard and a few people stepped up and said try it on me.
“It was no big deal.”
“This was an unbelievable scientific achievement,” he said, moving his hands for emphasis. “For those people who may not have a real appreciation for the health care workers, some of the people who see me when I go up to Vandy are seeing their families a couple hours a day. They are working like dogs. They’ve poured their lives in to this. By comparison, what study participants did was no big deal. There’s always something we can all do to make the world a better place.”
While in the trial, the man lost friends to COVID-19. A longtime friend from high school died in August.
Now choked up, he said, “I thought of her every day.”
Then two months later, the woman’s elderly mother died. The mother of another high school friend died in November. Other family members and friends got the disease but recovered. Some were sicker than others.
Family and friends have been much on his mind since the pandemic began.
He remembers as a pre-school child walking hand-in-hand with his parents to the neighborhood elementary school for the polio vaccine. He “vividly remembers” the pink sugar cube containing the vaccine children were given in the 1950s. That vaccine came too late for one friend.
“My best friend in Kentucky got polio at age 3. He’s led a remarkable life, but hasn’t walked since.”
The man is reflective now. Until COVID-19, he said, “It had never crossed my mind that someone had to do what we were being asked to do now. That’s help build a vaccine.”
“This was not about me,” he emphasized again. “The greatest things happen when we don’t care if we get any credit for them. Just pure and simple. God tapped me on the shoulder and said somebody did this for you so you wouldn’t be riding around in a wheelchair like your friend. I thought, there’s not much I can do, but I can do this.”
