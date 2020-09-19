A Marshall County man was injured after he was hit by a car in McCracken County on Thursday evening.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Husbands Road around 7:55 p.m. to see about an injury accident.
The sheriff’s office said Drew Smith, 21, of Kevil, was driving a 2015 Kia sedan southbound on Husbands Road when he struck bicyclist James Butler, 55, of Benton. Deputies said Smith was unable to see Butler due to the bicyclist wearing dark clothing and not having reflectors. Deputies added that there is no roadway lighting in the area of the collision.
Butler was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not reported.
Mercy EMS, Reidland-Farley Fire Department and BA’s Automotive and Towing assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.