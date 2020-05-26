A man was taken into custody after a situation with police caused a near-complete closure of an area neighborhood for several hours Monday.
Paducah Police responded to the area of Buckner Lane between Sycamore Drive and Friedman Avenue on Monday morning, and didn’t clear the area until after 5 p.m.
A regional SWAT team and police department negotiators responded in mid-afternoon, and a negotiator could be heard broadcasting on a loudspeaker, asking person inside a residence to answer the phone.
The police presence continued to increase throughout the afternoon. Police vehicles occupied driveways on multiple streets and warned passing motorists they considered the area “very dangerous.”
Officers said they did not expect to release further information Monday, but expected more information to become available today.
