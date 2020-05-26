Man in custody after hours-long police situation

Paducah Police Sgt. Jason Hicks (center), a member of the department’s crisis negotiation team, arrives Monday at the scene of an incident off Buckner Lane and prepares to remove equipment from his vehicle.

 By DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

A man was taken into custody after a situation with police caused a near-complete closure of an area neighborhood for several hours Monday.

Paducah Police responded to the area of Buckner Lane between Sycamore Drive and Friedman Avenue on Monday morning, and didn’t clear the area until after 5 p.m.

A regional SWAT team and police department negotiators responded in mid-afternoon, and a negotiator could be heard broadcasting on a loudspeaker, asking person inside a residence to answer the phone.

The police presence continued to increase throughout the afternoon. Police vehicles occupied driveways on multiple streets and warned passing motorists they considered the area “very dangerous.”

Officers said they did not expect to release further information Monday, but expected more information to become available today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In