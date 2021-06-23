A Mayfield man was arrested after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property, Paducah Police reported Tuesday.
According to police, property manager Steve Ervin emailed Officer Ryan Euteneier and called the 911 Communications Division Tuesday morning after seeing an intruder on the property on a surveillance camera.
When officers arrived, they found plywood boards covering the entrance had been pulled back. Euteneier and Officer Brandon Jones entered the bottom floor of the old grandstand building and began searching, room by room. They were assisted in clearing the building by Officers Taylor Cissell and James Robbins and Sgt. Nickolas Francescon.
Euteneier said officers found a locked door in the bar area, which Ervin told them should not be locked. The report said officers forced open the door and found Dustin A. Kincer, 40, hiding in a freezer. The officers found various tools in a backpack he was carrying, and copper wire cut from HVAC units, the report stated.
Kincer was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
