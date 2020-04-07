A Dexter man died and a Murray woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday following a series of incidents that came after a motorcycle hit a deer.
The Kentucky State Police responded to the scene about 10:15 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 69 in Marshall County near Mile Marker 41 and the U.S. 641 Spur onramp.
Marshall County deputies responded to the scene first and asked troopers to conduct the investigation.
The initial investigation showed that William L. Nelson, 35, of Dexter, was driving an orange 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, heading north on Interstate 69 with a passenger, Asia D. Sledd, 22, of Murray.
The motorcycle struck a deer and both people were ejected from the motorcycle. Nelson landed in the right lane of the northbound side of the highway, while Sledd landed on the shoulder of the roadway.
Because of the time of night and lack of highway lighting, a gray 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Kermit Peck, 25, of Camden, Tennessee, struck Nelson. Shortly thereafter, a silver 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michael L. Martin, 67, of Gilbertsville, also struck Nelson.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner, who has requested a toxicology test for Nelson. Sledd was taken to Marshall County Hospital by EMS and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Neither Peck nor Martin were injured, police said. Nelson was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, while Sledd was not.
The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for about five hours so troopers could conduct a collision reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.
