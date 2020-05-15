A Paducah man was charged with driving under influence for the second time this week after his car allegedly ran a red light and hit a Paducah Area Transit System bus broadside Thursday morning, Paducah police reported.
Police were called at 11:48 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Street and Kentucky Avenue. Tracey Lampley, driver of the PATS bus, told police she had a green light and proceeded into the intersection when her bus was hit in the passenger side by a 2009 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, Zachary M. Collier, 36, of North 32nd Street, told police he could not remember how the collision occurred. A witness confirmed Lampley’s account of the wreck, police said.
A passenger on the bus complained of neck pain and was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah.
Officer Josh Bryant said Collier showed signs of impairment and failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence (second offense) and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Collier was charged with DUI and other offenses Tuesday evening after his pick-up truck ran off the road and hit a tree, landscaping and a sign at BB&T Bank, 1601 Broadway, police said.
At that time, Officer Jarrett Woodruff reported finding an open container of alcohol in the Collier’s pick-up truck.
Collier was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, and was issued citations charging him with driving under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, failure to produce an insurance card, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
