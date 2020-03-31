A Paducah man is accused of committing burglaries in Ballard County after a Kevil shop reported a break-in over the weekend.
Dakota Miller, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and on a warrant for probation/parole violation. He was booked into Ballard County Jail.
Around 8 a.m. Saturday, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office had a call from a Kevil business owner who reported a burglary at The Bike Boss. A news release stated deputies responded to the business and found a window to its office door “broken out” and someone allegedly entered the building.
The Burger Bar, a business located next door, was also found to be burglarized and had a window broken out of its door. Both businesses had surveillance cameras installed and someone seen on camera was identified as Miller.
A deputy later saw Miller in the front seat of a vehicle traveling on Gage Road and stopped the vehicle, according to the release. Miller was arrested on a Kentucky probation and parole board warrant, and he allegedly confessed to the burglaries.
The release said Miller told deputies where stolen items from The Bike Boss, Burger Bar and GEO Consultants were located. GEO Consultants had been unaware of the burglary until deputies contacted the company.
The release stated further charges may come later and that Miller is suspected of other burglaries in the area.
