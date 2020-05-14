Police arrested a Paducah man on DUI charges after his pick-up truck ran off the road and damaged property at a bank on Broadway Tuesday evening in Paducah.
Paducah police said a citizen called 911 to report a blue GMC pickup truck driving recklessly on Jackson Street, South 21st and Old Mayfield Road around 6 p.m. Officer Jarrett Woodruff met the truck as it turned onto South 16th Street and turned his cruiser around to stop it.
Woodruff said the truck ran a red light at Kentucky Avenue and continued toward Broadway, where it ran off the road, hitting a tree, landscaping and a sign at BB&T Bank. Woodruff said there was an open container of alcohol in the truck.
The driver, Zachary M. Collier, 36, of 32nd Street, was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and was issued citations charging him with driving under the influence (second offense), disregarding a stop sign, failure to produce an insurance card, first-degree criminal mischief, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
