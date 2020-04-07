Paducah police arrested a South Fourth Street man after a report of a hit-and-run injury.
A witness told police that a man walked up to a Nissan Frontier pickup truck Friday morning at Kentucky Avenue and Water Street and was cursing at the driver, when the pickup truck struck him and drove away.
Police found the victim lying in the street with facial and shoulder injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and transferred to an out-of-state hospital, police said.
The truck was seen on surveillance video leaving the area. Det. Kevin Wilson began an investigation and identified the driver as David C. Cummins, 52. Wilson obtained a warrant for Cummins’ arrest, charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Cummins was arrested at his home Monday afternoon and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
