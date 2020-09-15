Graves County deputies arrested a suspect after reports of multiple vehicle break-ins during the overnight hours of Sept. 6 in the area of Ky. 1949, east of the Symsonia community, and near the Marshall County line.
The sheriff's office said multiple vehicles reportedly were rummaged through while parked at victims' homes. A variety of items were reported stolen from some of these vehicles, including firearms, tools, keys, change, purses and other items, the sheriff's office stated.
Deputies canvassed the area and found numerous items that had been stolen and then discarded in road ditches.
Sheriff’s deputies identified a possible suspect at a residence just inside of Marshall County. They arrested Tyler Z. Blasdel, 21, of the Wadesboro Road area. They also reported finding there a shotgun stolen during one of the break-ins.
Blasdel was charged with theft of a firearm and theft of property, under $500. He was booked into the Graves County Jail.
Several sets of keys also were recovered that had been discarded in the area of Ky. 1949. Anyone missing keys from that area is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.