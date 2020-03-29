Graves County deputies arrested a Mayfield man Saturday after they said he led them on a chase reaching speeds over 100 mph through the county.
Sgt. Dale Mason reported that he clocked a silver 2014 Dodge pickup at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone at 7:53 a.m.
Mason said that during the pursuit the truck passed a vehicle sitting in the turn lane at the intersection of the Ky. 121 bypass, crossed Ky. 121 bypass at over 100 mph and continued on East Broadway into Mayfield. When the driver turned south onto Tice Road, Mason gave up his pursuit. Officers with Mayfield Police and other deputies then patrolled the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
A short time later after witnesses had called about seeing the truck, it passed Deputy James Clark and Mason once again. At this point, Mason reported, the truck fled north on Interstate 69 and exited on Ky. 131, headed north. The truck was seen near the intersection of Ky. 131 and Spence Chapel Road. After a search of the area, Daniel B. Rust, 35, of Mayfield, was located and taken into custody.
Rust was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravating circumstances), second offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense (aggravating circumstances); and fleeing or evading police.
Mayfield Police and Kentucky State Police assisted.
