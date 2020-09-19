Lyon County authorities arrested a Kuttawa man Thursday on charges related to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store.
Last Saturday afternoon, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were called to a reported armed robbery approximately 9 miles south of Eddyville. Dispatch described a white man who entered Molloy’s Korner convenience store wearing a sweatshirt hoodie and armed with a knife. The man demanded cash from the clerk, the sheriff’s office said, and a brief struggle occurred whereby the offender attempted to stab or cut the clerk.
By the time law enforcement arrived, the suspect had fled, and a Saturday search turned up nothing.
The investigation continued during the week, as deputies continued to canvass the area. On Thursday, deputies were able to identify a male suspect who had been visiting friends in the area over the past week. In addition, Deputies Sam Adams and Seth P’Pool located and seized evidence reportedly related to the robbery off Driftwood Drive.
Around 4 p.m., Adams and P’Pool saw the suspect — Paul S. Franks, 59 — and detained him initially on alleged traffic offenses. He was brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning and was arrested and charged in connection with the case.
Franks was charged with first degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. The sheriff’s office said Franks was previously convicted in McCracken County on burglary and other charges, and has a previous history of alcohol-related offenses and bail jumping in other counties.
He was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center.
