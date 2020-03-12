A Clarksville, Tennessee, man was arrested Tuesday after patrons at the Kentucky Oaks Mall reported him swinging a switchblade knife around and scaring customers, Paducah police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the mall at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, to the Five Below store, where witnesses told police Tavarus A. Farrow, 22, had been brandishing the knife.
Officers said they smelled the odor of marijuana and asked Farrow if they could search him and his backpack.
While an officer attempted to search Farrow, he broke free and ran across Hinkleville Road, throwing his jacket down in the process, before he was apprehended, police said.
Officers said they found a pipe like those used to smoke methamphetamine, with drug residue inside, in the coat, and a used syringe in the backpack.
Farrow was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
