A Metropolis, Illinois, man faces a criminal charge after he allegedly “disregarded” quarantine signs at a nursing and rehab facility and wouldn’t leave.

Jeremy L. Lynch, 30, was arrested March 25 and charged with criminal trespass to property. He was also arrested on a Massac County warrant for resisting arrest and booked into Massac County Jail.

The Metropolis Police Department announced in a news release that its officers were called March 25 to Southgate Nursing and Rehab. Employees reported that Lynch disregarded quarantine signs and entered the premises, according to the release. He allegedly refused to leave after being told numerous times he could be infecting patients.

Police said Lynch was found trying to hide behind cars.

