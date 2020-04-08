Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Caldwell County was already delivering fresh and natural produce, though owner Angela Magney says now it’s more official.
The farm recently received its organic certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cementing it as western Kentucky source for vegetables and fruit delivered weekly to front doors.
“It took a while … a lot of planning and paperwork. We’ve always been practicing organic, but I’m really excited,” Magney said.
The farm offers home delivery for McCracken, Caldwell, Calloway, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties. Deliveries are also frequently made to Paducah and Murray.
Customers can order through community-supported agriculture — a system linking consumers by subscription to a farm through convenience.
While COVID-19 hasn’t changed much in the farm’s operations — Magney said they’ve always practiced federal-guideline hygiene and sanitization — there has been one element of a pre-virus world that she misses.
“One negative is that before when going and delivering, we liked to talk to our customers,” she said. “Now we just drop and leave, maybe waving at them.”
“My husband (Ray) is retired military, so before farming we moved around a lot before getting to be part of a community. I feel like my customers are my family and I miss hearing about how their weeks went.”
But with the ongoing pandemic, she said delivery has become more essential for customers.
“We’re using gloves, masks, sanitizer and of course if anyone gets sick we’ll shut the farm down,” she said. “But when customers buy from us, they know where their food is coming from. You know who your farmer is.”
“There’s been more demand (for delivery), so we’re working hard in order to get more vegetables out to everyone.”
The Magney family — Ray and Angela with their children Jonah, Hanna and Eric — moved to Caldwell in 2013 and bought the 50-acre farm on Pleasant Valley Road.
The idea grew gradually after Angela found herself searching for healthier food options in Augusta, Georgia. After successfully raising a small number of chickens in their backyard, she realized she could do more.
Then when her husband returned in 2009 from a tour in Afghanistan, they decided to pursue farming full-time.
She said she appreciates the support the farm has received.
“When we say this has been a long process for us … you will understand that we have really thought this out and worked hard on achieving this certification,” Magney wrote on the farm’s Facebook page.
“I want to take time to thank all our customers who have supported us through this time. Believing us when we said we were using organic practices and were on our way to being certified. It took a leap of faith on your part and we so appreciated your support.”
