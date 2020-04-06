Lyon woman dies from COVID-19

A Lyon County woman lost her life to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White confirmed the news in a social media post that night.
The family of Jean Massamore confirmed to White that the 97-year-old, the second Lyon County resident to be diagnosed with COVID-19, died earlier that day.
“I know they’re devastated and a lot of people’ve been praying for that whole family and they appreciate the prayers,” White said.
Meanwhile, McCracken County’s COVID-19 total has increased to 16 confirmed cases, the Purchase District Health Department reported Sunday.
One was confirmed Saturday— a 33-year-old woman who tested positive Friday. She is not hospitalized and is currently under self-quarantine.
Two cases were added to the count Sunday afternoon, a 55-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman. Both are stable and self-quarantined.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Sunday during his address that two residents and two staff members of the River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa, where Massamore resided before being taken to an out-of-state hospital March 29, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear and White, in separate online addresses Saturday, commented on the amount of testing done at the facility. White called it “the most significant testing at any facility out there. We’ve done more probably than anyone else who’s got the same situation.
“I appreciate the governor talking about that because the state was able to do a lot more than they probably had the ability to.”
A Sunday address from White brought an update on the testing situation.
“We have been able to get over 48 tests done today. It took care of all of the staff on both sides — the whole facility,” the judge-executive said. “We’re out of tests again. We had to scramble just to be able to find these.”
Beshear broke the testing down in additional detail. The state, he said, directly tested 12 people, the University of Louisville tested 45 and LabCorp tested 23, for a total of 80 tests at River’s Bend.
“This is one of the most significant amounts of testing in any facility that we have seen in Kentucky and it’s because it’s that serious when (COVID-19) gets into a retirement home or a nursing home,” Beshear added. “That’s why the social distancing is that important.”
Some staff have not been tested, White noted in the video. Those staffers will not be reporting to work until they have been tested.
He also thanked the University of Louisville, as well as members of the nursing home’s staff and county emergency workers.
Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams compared COVID-19’s potential harm in coming weeks to the devastation of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Kent Koster, public health director of the Purchase District Health Department, said many Purchase Area residents are still being “very careless” in following the social distancing practices laid out by the governor, but he is optimistic about the relatively slow increase in cases in western Kentucky.
“Everything that I’ve heard is that the peak is going to reach toward the mid to latter part of this month,” Koster said. “We’re seeing more each day. We’re not getting to the point where we’re doubling like we’ve seen in other areas once it starts to rise to its peak.”
With the worst very likely ahead, Koster hopes local residents do their best to slow down the virus.
“I urgently ask that everyone take this as serious as possible so that the spread of this doesn’t get any worse than what people are saying (it will),” he said. “We just all need to be very thoughtful for each other and others for ourselves to do everything possible to prevent the spreading of this virus.”
Elsewhere in the area, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb:
• Two new cases — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s — were confirmed in Graves County over the past few days, bringing the total there to four. They are both stable and isolated.
• A 39-year-old man tested positive in Marshall County. The total in Marshall County now stands at seven.
• Calloway County announced that its total had reached six Friday.
• Across the river in Illinois, Massac County confirmed its second case on Sunday evening — a male in his 60s. He is in self-isolation at his home.
• Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties still stand at zero positive cases.
The total number of cases in Kentucky, as announced during Beshear’s address, stands at 955 — with 38 new diagnoses confirmed. This low number is believed to be because low lab reporting numbers on Sunday. The governor confirmed an additional five deaths, bringing the state total to 45.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
